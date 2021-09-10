Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.1% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.70. The stock had a trading volume of 213,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,745,891. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.