Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Moderna comprises about 1.7% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509,421. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.90. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

