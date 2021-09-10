Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,712,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 6,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

