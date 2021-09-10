Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nucor by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1,976.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $112.57 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

