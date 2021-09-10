Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 267 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,508,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,586,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of SLF opened at $51.77 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

