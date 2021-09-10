Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $284.09 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

