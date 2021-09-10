Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $150.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

