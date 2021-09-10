Parallel Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 183,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Avangrid stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.