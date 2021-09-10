Parallel Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

