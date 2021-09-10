Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

