Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

