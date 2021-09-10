PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001495 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $79.96 million and $1.42 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.80 or 0.00799230 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.01207398 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

