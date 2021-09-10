Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Up 3.5%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.28. 61,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,291,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

