PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $134,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.45. 155,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

