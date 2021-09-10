Peanut Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $673,857.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00158772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,305,906 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.