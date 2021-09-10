Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $20.35. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands.

PVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. Analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

