Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pentair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.3% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.