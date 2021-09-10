Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 52.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 21,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.