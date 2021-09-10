PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18.2% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

