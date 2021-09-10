Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $29.22 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. 10,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

