Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,088 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 279,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

