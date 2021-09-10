Periphas Capital Partnering (NYSE:PCPC) Shares Up 0.3%

Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.22. 1,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Periphas Capital Partnering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 339,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

