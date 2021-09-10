Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

