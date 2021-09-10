PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

PTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PetroChina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PetroChina by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 667.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, research analysts expect that PetroChina will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.90%.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

