Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.77. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $922.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.