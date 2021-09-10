Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.