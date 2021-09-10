PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce sales of $10.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $8.90 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $36.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $46.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.