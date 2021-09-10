PieDAO DEFI++ Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3,548.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00009316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00126136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00181392 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,160.50 or 0.99907239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.94 or 0.07090187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00844529 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

