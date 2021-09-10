Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $83.75 Average PT from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $856.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.96 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

In related news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

