Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $15.38 on Monday. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.
