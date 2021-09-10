Pinkcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,318.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $4,318.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00424317 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002631 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.42 or 0.01145039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,895,458 coins and its circulating supply is 430,635,022 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.