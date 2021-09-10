Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $2.77

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $517.59 million and $1.12 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00006136 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00282460 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00145853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00173710 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,699,020 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.