Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 15,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. The company has a market cap of $294.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.