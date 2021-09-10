Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSTV. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.