PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

PMVP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

PMVP opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,218 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,303. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

