PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,732 shares of company stock worth $4,142,130. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

