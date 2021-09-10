PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,923 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

NYSE:LYV opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.