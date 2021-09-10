PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

AEE stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

