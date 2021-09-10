PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $36.26 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

