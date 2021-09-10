PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

NYSE:PWSC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 2,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,465. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

