Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.0% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 106,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 48,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 26,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $353.80 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.01 and a 200-day moving average of $368.88. The company has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

