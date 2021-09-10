Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $22.06 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 9.4% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,906.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,744.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,445.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.