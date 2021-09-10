Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) PT Raised to $26.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.

Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $782.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.73. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,545.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,858 shares of company stock worth $623,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $2,191,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 73.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 117.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

