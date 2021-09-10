Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$16.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVG. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.50.

Shares of TSE:PVG traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.41. 136,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,790. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

