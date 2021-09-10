Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, lifted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

PRI stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Primerica has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock worth $1,400,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 36.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

