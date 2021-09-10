Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as high as C$1.01. Profound Medical shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 73,234 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95.

In other Profound Medical news, Director Arthur Lee Rosenthal acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.39 per share, with a total value of C$132,561.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,561.86.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

