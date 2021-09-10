Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 40.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,679. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

