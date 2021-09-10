Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $23.74

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $24.50. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 35 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

