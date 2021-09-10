Public Mint Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $41,315.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050227 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

