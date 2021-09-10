PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Down to $52.72

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.72, but opened at $51.00. PulteGroup shares last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 46,656 shares.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,025,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.